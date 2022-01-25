Something Good: A Yinzer's 'True Story'A Yinzer's story about sneaking into the 1979 Super Bowl is getting a real reenactment!

41 minutes ago

Cooking Corner: Sprucing Up Your SaladsIn this week's Cooking Corner, Giant Eagle team leader Chef Crystal Baldwin brings us an entire salad bar this week. She's showing us how to spruce up our salads!

46 minutes ago

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: Jan. 25, 2022 (Pt. 2)Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori is examining more of your family heirlooms and treasures.

50 minutes ago

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: Jan. 25, 2022 (Pt. 1)Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori is examining more of your family heirlooms and treasures.

53 minutes ago

Transformation Tuesday: Healthy Plant-Based Protein DietIn this Transformation Tuesday, nutrition and wellness expert Jackie Hale is talking plant-based protein diets. What's healthy and what's not.

59 minutes ago

Dance Lessons With DaisyPTL's Daisy Jade visits the Arthur Murray Dance Center of Pittsburgh to get some dance lessons!

1 hour ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Jan. 25, 2022Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and Mikey Hood catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

1 hour ago

Happy Birthday, Mikey!We're wishing Mikey Hood a very happy birthday!

1 day ago

Something Good: Billy Porter And Sue Kerr HonoredLocal pioneers in the LGBTQ community - Billy Porter and Sue Kerr - are getting big honors.

1 day ago

Touring The Orchid And Tropical Bonsai Show At PhippsGarden guru Doug Oster gets a tour of Phipps Conservatory & Botanical Gardens' newest show -- "Orchid and Tropical Bonsai Show: An Ocean of Color."

1 day ago

Minding Your Manners On Social MediaOur friend Liz Aquino, of the Good Manners Group, has some tips on minding your manners on social media.

1 day ago

Mixing Music And STEM EducationThe Citizens Science Lab is throwing a huge music festival with some of the coolest names in hip hop! PTL's Daisy Jade talks with Dr. Andre Samuel about "Flying Beyond Intergalactic Boundaries Through STEM!"

1 day ago

Pittsburgh Today Live: Happy Birthday, Mikey! (Jan. 24, 2022)Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and Mikey Hood catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

1 day ago

That's A Wrap: Jan. 21, 2022That's a wrap for this week on PTL!

4 days ago

PTL Pupdate: Penguin And His Forever FamilyWe're checking in on Penguin, our original PTL pup from Canine Companions. He's doing so well with his new forever family!

4 days ago

Local Distillery Making A New Hard Iced Tea With A TwistPTL's Daisy Jade heads over to Lawrenceville Distilling Co. to find out more about the new hard iced tea they've got brewing!

4 days ago

New Café Making Toast A Gourmet ExperiencePTL's Mikey Hood visits Margaux Toast, a new café in East Liberty, to give their gourmet toast a try!

4 days ago

Celina Around Town: Celebrating National Pie Day At Valkyrie DonutsPTL's Celina Pompeani visits Valkyrie Donuts new location in Bellevue to celebrate National Pie Day!

4 days ago

Cool Cars, Motorcycles On Display At World Of WheelsPTL's Daisy Jade visits the David L. Lawrence Convention Center where cools cars and motorcycles are on display this weekend at the World of Wheels show!

4 days ago

Best Sled Riding In Pittsburgh AreaWe're talking about your suggestions for the best sled riding hills in the Pittsburgh area.

4 days ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Jan. 21, 2022Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and Mikey Hood catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

4 days ago

Something Good: Phil Gets Groomed!Punxsutawney Phil recently stopped by a barbershop in Lawrenceville where he didn't see his 5 o'clock shadow or any others for that matter!

5 days ago

Beating The Winter BluesWe're chatting with Sara Makin, of Makin Wellness, about ways to beat seasonal depression.

5 days ago

Carving The PTL Cool Down For Warmth Ice DeskPTL's Daisy Jade is talking with Chad Quinn, the CEO of the Dollar Energy Fund, and Mike Mastro, of Mastro Ice Company, about the creation of the PTL Ice Desk for the Cool Down for Warmth campaign!

5 days ago