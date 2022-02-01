Something Good: JuJu Tours Animal FriendsPittsburgh Steelers star JuJu Smith-Schuster showed his love for animals by touring and giving a big donation to Animal Friends.

6 hours ago

'Pretty Woman: The Musical' Comes To Benedum CenterPTL's Daisy Jade talks with actors Olivia Valli and Adam Pascal who star in the touring production of "Pretty Woman: The Musical."

6 hours ago

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: Feb. 1, 2022 (Pt. 2)Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori is examining more of your family heirlooms and treasures.

6 hours ago

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: Feb. 1, 2022 (Pt. 1)Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori is examining more of your family heirlooms and treasures.

6 hours ago

Teenie Harris Exhibit Opens At City-County BuildingPTL's Mikey Hood heads over the the City-County Building where the Teenie Harris photo exhibit opens today for Black History Month.

6 hours ago

Black History Month: Underground RailroadBlack History Month: Did you know Western Pa. played a big role in the Underground Railroad?

6 hours ago

Taste It Tuesday: Eggo Pop TartsPop Tart-lover Heather tries out the new Eggo flavor variation!

6 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Feb. 1, 2022Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

6 hours ago

First Cat Is Western Pa. NativeWillow, the newest pet in the White House, is actually from Western Pennslyvania.

1 day ago

Local Director Contributes To Google's Year End VideoPTL's Mikey Hood talks with Emmai Alaquiva, a contributing director of Google's Year End Search Film.

1 day ago

Local Volleyball Team Goes Viral With Zombie VideoPTL Producer Krista Kelley visits with the Exile Volleyball Club, which is going viral for a new zombie-themed video!

1 day ago

Pittsburgh Innovation Exhibit Expands At Heinz History CenterPTL's Celina Pompeani Mathison stops by the Heinz History Center where CEO Andy Masich is showing her around the newly-expanded Innovation exhibit!

1 day ago

In The Ring With 'Death Star' And DaisyPTL's Daisy Jade gets a lesson in self-defense from MMA and UFC fighter Khama Worthy, also known as "Death Star," to preview an upcoming fight this weekend at the Monroeville Convention Center.

1 day ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Jan. 31, 2022Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

1 day ago

'Dancing With The Stars Live!' Tour Coming To PittsburghPTL's Daisy Jade talks with "Dancing With The Stars" professional dancer Alan Bersten about the live tour's stop in Pittsburgh.

4 days ago

Something Good: Cool Down For WarmthWe're participating in the Dollar Energy Fund's Cool Down for Warmth.

5 days ago

Keeping Warm In The Bitter ColdWe're chatting with Lisa Landis, of the American Red Cross of Southwestern Pa., about keeping people safe in the bitter cold temperatures and about the blood supply shortage.

5 days ago

Kelly Strayhorn Theater To Honor Martin Luther King Jr.PTL's Daisy Jade stops by the Kelly Strayhorn Theater where they are preparing a program to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

5 days ago

Ladies Of Happy Lark Help Heather Get OrganizedPTL's Heather Abraham calls on the professionals at Happy Lark Home Organizing to help get her daughters' messy room in order.

5 days ago

Dining Dish: Oak Hill PostIn this month's Dining Dish, Pittsburgh Magazine Foodie Hal B. Klein is talking about his review of Oak Hill Post in Brookline and more!

5 days ago

KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley Cools At The PTL Ice DeskWe're back out at the PTL Ice Desk with KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley!

5 days ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Cool Down For Warmth (Jan. 27, 2022)Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham, Mikey Hood and Celina Pompeani Mathison catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

5 days ago

Something Good: 5,000 BikesVariety is handing out its 5,000th adaptive bike to a very lucky child!

6 days ago

Taking The T With MikeyPTL's Mikey Hood takes her very first ride on the Port Authority's light rail system with CEO Katherine Kelleman.

6 days ago