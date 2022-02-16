Black History Month: Pittsburgh Courier And 'Double V'Black History Month: The history of the Pittsburgh Courier's Double V campaign.

4 hours ago

Something Good: Zamboni DriverA local young woman has become the first female Zamboni driver ever at the RMU Island Sports Complex!

6 hours ago

Eye On Health: Health Care Fraud, Waste And AbusePTL's Celina Pompeani is talking with representatives from Highmark Health about protecting yourself from health care fraud, waste and abuse.

6 hours ago

Carnegie Museums Welcome Teens For FreePTL's Mikey Hood finds out more about the Carnegie Museums' free teen membership program.

6 hours ago

Cooking With Rania: Wild Harvest Chocolate TorteRania Harris is making Wild Harvest Chocolate Torte for the most romantic time of year!

6 hours ago

Black History Month: Penguins Embrace Black Girl Hockey ClubPTL's Daisy Jade catches up with Renee Hess, the founder of Black Girl Hockey Club, about her love for the sport and the Penguins.

6 hours ago

Aramark Holding Seasonal Job Fair At PNC ParkWant to work at PNC Park this summer? Aramark is set to host a job fair at the stadium!

6 hours ago

Back 2 The Foodture Pairs Food And Childhood NostalgiaPTL's Mikey Hood heads to the South Side where she's stopping at Back 2 The Foodture to talk with owner Angel Magwood and sample some of the food -- including the PTL Burger!

6 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Feb. 16, 2022 (Pt. 2)Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

6 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Feb. 16, 2022 (Pt. 1)Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

6 hours ago

Something Good: Tell Us About Your Fish FryWe're getting to work on the KDKA Fish Fry Guide 2022 and we need your help!

1 day ago

Ask Dr. G: Seasonal Depression And Its Serious EffectsResiliency expert Dr. Deborah Gilboa has some advice on how to help someone feeling the range of emotions that comes from seasonal depression.

1 day ago

Wild World Of Animals' Wild Cats And WolvesWild World of Animals Director Grant Kemmerer introduces Mikey Hood and PTL photographer Jeff Roupe to the facility's wild, exotic cats and wolves.

1 day ago

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: Feb. 15, 2022 (Pt. 2)Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori is examining more of your family heirlooms and treasures.

1 day ago

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: Feb. 15, 2022 (Pt. 1)Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori is examining more of your family heirlooms and treasures.

1 day ago

Sloths, Snakes And Gators At The Wild World Of AnimalsPTL's Mikey Hood heads out to Eighty-Four, Pennsylvania, to meet up with Grant Kemmerer, the director of Wild World of Animals, and learn more about the exotic breeds he cares for.

1 day ago

Taste It Tuesday: Bartram House Bakery's Chocolate CroissantsIn this week's Taste It Tuesday, we're trying the delicious Chocolate Croissants from Bartram House Bakery.

1 day ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Feb. 15, 2022Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

1 day ago

Something Good: Forever ConnectedA touching story for National Donor Day.

2 days ago

Sweet Love Story Behind Sarris CandiesPTL's Daisy Jade finds out the sweet love story behind Sarris Candies from next-generation chocolate maker Athena Sarris Simms.

2 days ago

Books & Beyond: BookmobilePTL's Heather Abraham introduces our February Book of the Month and has a closer look at the ACLA Bookmobile.

2 days ago

Humane Animal Rescue Of Pittsburgh Hosting DistributionHumane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is hosting a Valentine's Day pet food distribution.

2 days ago

Ask Dr. Mike: Keeping Your Pet Out Of The Candy DishDr. Mike Hutchinson, of Animal General, has some important tips on keeping your pet out of the candy dish this Valentine's Day.

2 days ago

A Sweet Stop To Grandpa Joe's On Valentine's DayPTL's Mikey Hood checks out all the sweet choices Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop has to offer this Valentine's Day!

2 days ago