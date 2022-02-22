Something Good: Twosday Time CapsuleScott Primary School in the Shaler Area School District is having a little fun this Twosday!

2 hours ago

Pittsburgh Glass Center Offers Classes For BeginnersPTL's Mikey Hood visits the Pittsburgh Glass Center and creates her own work of art!

2 hours ago

Cooking Corner: Black History MonthIn this week's Cooking Corner, Giant Eagle Team Leader Chef Crystal Baldwin is celebrating Black History Month.

2 hours ago

Black History Month: Smallpox TreatmentBlack History Month: An early treatment for smallpox given to Cotton Mather by West African slave Onesimus.

2 hours ago

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: Feb. 22, 2022 (Pt. 1)Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori is examining more of your family heirlooms and treasures.

2 hours ago

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: Feb. 22, 2022 (Pt. 1)Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori is examining more of your family heirlooms and treasures.

2 hours ago

Create Your Own Work Of Art At Pittsburgh Glass CenterPTL's Mikey Hood visits the Pittsburgh Glass Center and creates her own work of art!

2 hours ago

Taste It Tuesday: National Margarita DayOn this Taste It Tuesday, we're celebrating National Margarita Day!

2 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Feb. 22, 2022Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

3 hours ago

Something Good: Polar Plunge For Special OlympicsThis coming weekend, we'll be taking the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics of Western Pennsylvania.

1 day ago

Finding The Funny In Mom LifePTL's Heather Abraham sits down with TikTok creator Lindsay Gurk to talk about social media, mom life and more.

1 day ago

A Visit To Emerald City PGHPTL's Mikey Hood visits Emerald City PGH, a local co-working space that is dedicated to Black business owners and creatives.

1 day ago

The History Of Presidents' DayPTL's Celina Pompeani Mathison stops by the Heinz History Center where CEO Andy Masich is giving us a lesson in the Presidents' Day holiday.

1 day ago

Dining Dish: Breweries And TaproomsPittsburgh Magazine foodie Hal B. Klein has a look at some of the best breweries and taprooms in the Pittsburgh region.

1 day ago

Brushing Up On Etiquette RulesOur friend, Liz Aquino, of the Good Manners Group, is giving us a brush up on the ever-changing rules of etiquette as we get ready to get back out and about for spring.

1 day ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Feb. 21, 2022Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

1 day ago

That's A Wrap: Feb. 18, 2022That's a wrap for this week on PTL!

4 days ago

PTL At The Pittsburgh Auto Show: Ford CaresPTL's Mikey Hood talks with Joseph Thurby, the chairman of the Neighborhood Ford Store, about all of their Ford Cares initiatives.

4 days ago

PTL At The Pittsburgh Auto Show: Child Safety Seat InstallationPTL's Mikey Hood learns the proper way to install a child safety seat into a vehicle from Pennsylvania State Trooper Melinda Bondarenka.

4 days ago

Mikey's Car Maintenance Tips: Check Your WipersMikey's Car Maintenance Tips from the Pittsburgh Auto Show.

4 days ago

PTL At The Pittsburgh Auto Show: Bronco SimulatorPTL's Celina Pompeani tries out the Bronco Simulator at the Pittsburgh Auto Show.

4 days ago

PTL At The Pittsburgh Auto Show: Flying CarsPTL's Daisy Jade talks with Sheryl Connelly, a Ford Corporate Futurist, about what's coming next in the auto industry.

4 days ago

Mikey's Car Maintenance Tips: Check Tire PSIMikey's Car Maintenance Tips from the Pittsburgh Auto Show.

4 days ago

Mikey's Car Maintenance Tips: Check Your TreadsMikey's Car Maintenance Tips from the Pittsburgh Auto Show.

4 days ago