Something Good: Polar Plunge For Special OlympicsWe're getting ready to take the Polar Plunge for the Special Olympics of Western Pennsylvania!

6 hours ago

PTL Weekend Guide: Feb. 24, 2022Pittsburgh Magazine's Sean Collier has a look at some of the events going on around town this weekend!

6 hours ago

And The Winner Of Celebrity Big Brother Is ...We're chatting with Miesha Tate, an American mixed martial arts fighter, about her big win on CBS's Celebrity Big Brother.

6 hours ago

Black History Month: Harriet TubmanBlack History Month: Examining the life of the amazing Harriet Tubman.

7 hours ago

Hibachi Cooking At Sapporo PittsburghPTL's Celina Pompeani heads to Sapporo Japanese Steakhouse on Steubenville Pike to learn hibachi cooking!

7 hours ago

Mommy Moments: Letting Go Of Parenting ExpectationsWe're chatting with Marta Sauret Greca, a local entrepreneur, author and mom, is talking about how moms can take care of themselves.

7 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Feb. 24, 2022Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

8 hours ago

Something Good: Sid Shares Special Moment With Young FanPittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby shared a special moment with a young fan after seeing his sign in the stands during practice.

1 day ago

Representation And Inclusion In The Real Estate IndustryPTL's Mikey Hood is talking with experts in the real estate industry about opportunities, representation and inclusion for young people.

1 day ago

Star Of 'Hamiton' Tour Not Throwing Away His Shot To Visit PittsburghPTL's Daisy Jade is talking to actor Marcus Choi, who plays George Washington in the national tour of "Hamilton: An American Musical," about his first visit to Pittsburgh and what the hit show means to him.

1 day ago

Cooking With Rania: Blackened Salmon With Pomegranate SalsaRania Harris, of Rania's Catering, is making Blackened Salmon with Pomegranate Salsa!

1 day ago

Eating Healthy For Your LiverWe're joined in the PTL kitchen by Dr. Karen Jeromy-Zapadka and Gina Villotti Madison, both of NASH Knowledge, to learn more about how to eat healthy for your liver.

1 day ago

Gardening Tips From The Experts At Phipps ConservatoryPTL's Daisy Jade visits Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens where she's learning how to care for orchids from horticultural expert Ben Dunigan.

1 day ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Feb. 23, 2022Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

1 day ago

Something Good: Twosday Time CapsuleScott Primary School in the Shaler Area School District is having a little fun this Twosday!

2 days ago

Pittsburgh Glass Center Offers Classes For BeginnersPTL's Mikey Hood visits the Pittsburgh Glass Center and creates her own work of art!

2 days ago

Cooking Corner: Black History MonthIn this week's Cooking Corner, Giant Eagle Team Leader Chef Crystal Baldwin is celebrating Black History Month.

2 days ago

Black History Month: Smallpox TreatmentBlack History Month: An early treatment for smallpox given to Cotton Mather by West African slave Onesimus.

2 days ago

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: Feb. 22, 2022 (Pt. 1)Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori is examining more of your family heirlooms and treasures.

2 days ago

Taste It Tuesday: National Margarita DayOn this Taste It Tuesday, we're celebrating National Margarita Day!

2 days ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Feb. 22, 2022Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

2 days ago

Something Good: Polar Plunge For Special OlympicsThis coming weekend, we'll be taking the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics of Western Pennsylvania.

3 days ago