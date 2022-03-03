Something Good: Cow RescueRescuers jumped into action when a cow needed some help in Westmoreland County.

4 hours ago

Kidsburgh: What Do You Want To Be When You Grow UpIn this month's Kidsburgh segment, Ambassador Yu-Ling Behr has a look at a few great local programs to help young people explore possible career paths.

4 hours ago

Disney On Ice Returns To PPG Paints ArenaPTL's Daisy Jade stops by PPG Paints Arena for a preview of "Disney On Ice Presents Let's Celebrate!"

4 hours ago

PTL Weekend Guide: March 3, 2022Pittsburgh Magazine's Sean Collier has a look at some of the fun events going on around town this weekend!

4 hours ago

Unveiling The New PTL Couch From Levin FurniturePTL's Mikey Hood finds out more about our brand new couch Tom Tomasic of Levin Furniture!

4 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: March 3, 2022Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

5 hours ago

Something Good: A Case Of The MondaysWe've all had days just like this cute little boy!

23 hours ago

Eye On Health: Colorectal Cancer AwarenessIn this Eye on Health, PTL's Mikey Hood is talking with Dr. Elie Aoun, of AHN's Gastroenterology Department, and Leslie Boone, a cancer survivor, about Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

23 hours ago

Local Guy's Candy Creations Get Shoutout From BeyoncePTL's Daisy Jade is talking with Zac Coughlin, a Pittsburgh native now running Zac's Sweet Shop in Los Angeles. His candy creations have caught the attention of Beyonce!

23 hours ago

Cooking With Rania: Pea Green SaladRania Harris, of Rania's Catering, is making Pea Green Salad with Warm Apricot Pistachio Vinaigrette!

1 day ago

Arias Agencies, Local Church Team To Provide Single Mom With HomeArias Agencies and Victory Family Church teamed with local businesses to fix up a new home and give it away for free to a local single mom and her two beautiful kids; PTL's Celina Pompeani Mathison has the story.

1 day ago

Blessed Trinity Fish Fry Kicks Off For Lenten SeasonPTL's Mikey Hood stops by the Blessed Trinity Fish Fry on Ash Wednesday.

1 day ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: March 2, 2022Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

1 day ago

Something Good: New Home For Local FamilyA local mom and her children are getting a brand new home. PTL's Celina Pompeani Mathison will have their story on Wednesday's PTL!

2 days ago

Transformation Tuesday: Substituting SnacksWellness and weight loss coach Jackie Hale is talking snack time. She has a look at some healthier substitutes to the usual vending machine staples.

2 days ago

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: March 1, 2022 (Pt. 2)Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori is examining more of your family heirlooms and treasures.

2 days ago

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: March 1, 2022 (Pt. 1)Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori is examining more of your family heirlooms and treasures.

2 days ago

'Strong Women, Strong Girls' Empowering The Younger Generation For Women's History MonthPTL's Heather Abraham is chatting with Kimmi Baston, the local managing director for Strong Women, Strong Girls, about how they work to empower women and girls, especially during Women's History Month.

2 days ago

Making Pączki At Party Cake Bake ShopPTL's Daisy Jade heads to Party Cake Bake Shop in Brookline to make some pączki with the staff and celebrate Fat Tuesday.

2 days ago

Taste It Tuesday: King CakeIn this Taste It Tuesday, we're trying King Cake to celebrate Mardi Gras and Fat Tuesday!

2 days ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: March 1, 2022 (Pt. 2)Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

2 days ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: March 1, 2022 (Pt. 1)Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

2 days ago

Something Good: Baking With LucyWe're closing out Black History Month by celebrating diversity in the kitchen.

3 days ago

Spring Trends For Your Home From Neubauer'sPTL's Celina Pompeani Mathison heads to Uniontown where she's getting a look at some home decorating trends for spring from Neubauer's Flowers & Market House.

3 days ago