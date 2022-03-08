Something Good: A Success For Tree PittsburghTree Pittsburgh's adopt and plant a tree initiative was a smashing success!

2 hours ago

Pittsburgh Native Builds 'Hello Neighbor' Community OnlinePTL's Heather Abraham is sitting down with Hello Neighbor founder and CEO Sloane Davidson on International Women's Day about being the founder of a successful business and building a welcoming community.

2 hours ago

Cooking Corner: Shephard's Pie RecipeIn this week's Cooking Corner, Giant Eagle Team Leader Chef Crystal Baldwin is making a recipe for St. Patrick's Day!

2 hours ago

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: March 8, 2022 (Pt. 2)Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori is examining more of your family heirlooms and treasures.

2 hours ago

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: March 8, 2022 (Pt. 1)Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori is examining more of your family heirlooms and treasures.

2 hours ago

Hard Rock Café Hosting Women Who Rock BenefitPTL's Daisy Jade visits the Hard Rock Café Pittsburgh to chat with Melinda Colaizzi, the founder of Woman Who Rock, which is hosting a concert tonight for International Women's Day.

3 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: March 8, 2022 (Pt. 2)Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and Mikey Hood catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

3 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: International Women's Day (March 8, 2022 Pt. 1)Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and Mikey Hood catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

3 hours ago

Mixing Up Some Springtime CocktailsPTL's David Highfield heads over to the PTL Kitchen where Dave Kuiawa, of Fine Wine and Good Spirits, is mixing up springtime themed cocktails.

3 hours ago

Something Good: Snack Time!A girl from Indiana County is trying to win snacks for her entire school!

1 day ago

Money Monday: The FedPTL's Mikey Hood talks with Hefren-Tillotson's Jayme Meredith who has a lesson about who The Fed is and what its impact is.

1 day ago

Volunteers Stuffing Penguins' Charity Swag BagsPTL's Daisy Jade visits the World Vision facility in Coraopolis to get a behind the scenes look at the stuffing of the Pittsburgh Penguins charity swag bags. Proceeds from the sale go to good causes!

1 day ago

Penguins Team With 84 Lumber To Give Back During Women's History MonthPTL's Celina Pompeani Mathison finds out how the Pittsburgh Penguins and 84 Lumber are teaming up to give back to women doing big things in the community.

1 day ago

Pittsburgh Park Rangers Planning For Earth DayWe're chatting with Pittsburgh Park Ranger Stevie Smith about an entire week of events coming up for Earth Day.

1 day ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: March 7, 2022Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and Mikey Hood catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

1 day ago

That's A Wrap: March 4, 2022That's a wrap for this week on PTL!

4 days ago

Home & Garden Show Opens At The Convention CenterThe the kickoff to the Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center!

4 days ago

Rooftop Hops Grown On Roof Of Convention CenterRooftop Hops is being featured at the Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show. Ingredients are grown on the top of the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

4 days ago

Steel City LUG Features Pittsburgh In Legos At Home & Garden ShowPTL's Daisy Jade talks with Krista Kay, the Lego Ambassador for Steel City LUG. They have some amazing displays featured at this spring's Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show!

4 days ago

Add An Oasis To Your Home At The Home & Garden ShowPTL's Celina Pompeani Mathison finds some home oasis features from vendors at the Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show.

4 days ago

Fan Favorite Rent The Chicken Back At Home & Garden ShowWe're chatting with Homestead Jenn and Homestead Phil, the owners of Rent The Chicken, a fan favorite at the Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show.

4 days ago

Huckle Bee Farms Featured In Home & Garden Show's Garden PavilionPTL's Celina Pompeani Mathison talks with Huckle Bee Farms owner Jim Douglas about their farm to table products. They are featured at the Garden Pavilion of the Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show.

4 days ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: March 4, 2022Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

4 days ago

Something Good: Cow RescueRescuers jumped into action when a cow needed some help in Westmoreland County.

5 days ago