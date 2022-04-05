Something Good: PNC Park MakeoverPNC Park has gotten a makeover ahead of the new season!

2 hours ago

Cooking Corner: Breakfast BuffetIn this week's Cooking Corner, Giant Eagle Chef Crystal Baldwin is making a delightful breakfast buffet!

2 hours ago

Bringing Art To The Demolition DerbyPTL's Daisy Jade talks with artist Jason Sauer, the owner of Most Wanted Fine Art, and demolition derby driver Ty McClellend about bringing art to the Demolition Derby Expo!

2 hours ago

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: April 5, 2022 (Pt. 2)Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori is examining more of your family heirlooms and treasures.

3 hours ago

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: April 5, 2022 (Pt. 1)Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori is examining more of your family heirlooms and treasures.

3 hours ago

Volunteers Asking 'What The Muck?' At Lake Elizabeth On North SidePTL's Mikey Hood visits Allegheny Commons Park on the North Side to lend a hand with other volunteers who are cleaning up Lake Elizabeth for the spring and summer seasons!

3 hours ago

Taste It Tuesday: Papa Tony's Hot SauceWe're getting spicy in this Taste It Tuesday!

3 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: April 5, 2022Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

3 hours ago

Something Good: Snowboarding With Shaun WhiteA Pennsylvania man got the chance of a lifetime to snowboard with Shaun White thanks to the Challenged Athletes Foundation!

1 day ago

Money Mondays: Financial Planning Focused On LongevityWe're chatting with Maggie Kanaan, of Hefren-Tillotson, about long-term financial planning.

1 day ago

Monday Motivation: Staying In The MomentMotivational speaker and former Pittsburgh Steeler Arthur Moats has some advice on staying present in the moment.

1 day ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: April 4, 2022Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

1 day ago

'The Bachelor Live' Comes To The Benedum CenterIt's the ultimate watch party for "The Bachelor," and it's coming to the Benedum Center stage in the Pittsburgh Cultural District; PTL's Daisy Jade has more!

1 day ago

PTL Pizza Bracket Champ Revealed!PTL's Mikey Hood surprises the winner of the PTL Pizza Bracket Challenge! You voted Police Station Pizza in Ambridge as the best!

1 day ago

That's A Wrap: April 1, 2022That's a wrap for this week on PTL!

4 days ago

PTL Pupdate: An Update On Donny's TrainingCanine Companions' puppy raisers Jill and Jack Sabo and PTL Pup Donny stop by for this week's PTL Pupdate!

4 days ago

PTL Pizza Bracket's Tasty Two RevealedMake sure to vote for your favorite on the PTL Facebook page!

4 days ago

Fish Fry Friday At The Swissvale Fire DepartmentPTL's Mikey Hood stops by the Swissvale Fire Department to try their Fish Fry menu!

4 days ago

'Shakespeare In The Park' Puts Fun Twist On The Bard's PlaysPTL's Celina Pompeani Mathison talks with Charles David Richards and Jennifer Tober, who are cast members with "Shakespeare In The Park!"

4 days ago

'Burgh Buzz: April 1, 2022What's buzzing around Pittsburgh?

4 days ago

Spring Cleaning Week: Closet OrganizingPTL's Mikey Hood gets some advice from professional organizer Alli Bodnar on how to clean-up her closet.

4 days ago

Moving Toward The Marathon: Local Mom And Son Participating In RelayPTL's Celina Pompeani Mathison talks with Beth Kramer, who will be running in the FedEx Pittsburgh Marathon Relay with her son!

4 days ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: April 1, 2022 (Pt. 2)Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

4 days ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: April 1, 2022 (Pt. 1)Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

4 days ago