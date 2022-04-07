Something Good: Steve's Spaghetti DinnerComing up this weekend in Apollo, a Spaghetti Dinner for a local firefighter in need of some help.

2 hours ago

PTL Weekend Guide: April 7, 2022Pittsburgh Magazine's Sean Collier has a look at what's going on around town this weekend!

2 hours ago

Kidsburgh: Family-Friendly Spring ActivitiesKidsburgh Ambassador Yu-Ling Behr has a look at some of the family-friendly spring activities coming up around town.

2 hours ago

Sustainable Wines For Earth DayDave Kuiawa, of Fine Wine and Good Spirits, stops by the PTL Kitchen with some sustainable wines, perfect to toast to Earth Day!

3 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: April 7, 2022Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and Mikey Hood catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

3 hours ago

Phipps Spring Flower Show Features Sunshine And RainbowsPTL's Daisy Jade gets a tour of Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens' spring flower show, inspired by Sunshine and Rainbows!

3 hours ago

Macy's Stylist Reveals Hottest Spring Shoe TrendsPittsburgh Today Live's Daisy Jade talks with Macy's stylist Brenna Bolick about the cutest shoe trends for springtime!

3 hours ago

Pittsburgh Musical Theater Bringing 'Jesus Christ Superstar' To The StagePTL's Daisy Jade is talking to the stars of Pittsburgh Musical Theater's production of "Jesus Christ Superstar."

1 day ago

Something Good: Sensory-Safe ClubhouseA new sensory-safe clubhouse is helping kids on the autism spectrum in our area.

1 day ago

'The Bold And The Beautiful' Star Sean Kanan Coming Home To Lawrence CountyWe're chatting with "The Bold and the Beautiful" star Sean Kanan, who is a native of New Castle, about coming home to Lawrence County for a community event and about his latest TV projects.

1 day ago

1 day ago

Pizza Making At Alta Via In Bakery SquareHeather and David get a lesson in Pizza making at Alta Via Pizzeria in Bakery Square!

1 day ago

Cooking With Rania: Ham And Cheese CrepesRania Harris, of Rania's Catering, is making Ham and Cheese Crepes for Easter brunch!

1 day ago

Humane Animal Rescue Of Pittsburgh Throwing Wildlife Baby Shower (Pt. 2)PTL's Celina Pompeani Mathison stops by Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh's Wildlife Center to learn more about their Wildlife Baby Shower.

1 day ago

Humane Animal Rescue Of Pittsburgh Throwing Wildlife Baby Shower (Pt. 1)PTL's Celina Pompeani Mathison stops by Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh's Wildlife Center to learn more about their Wildlife Baby Shower.

1 day ago

Neighborhood Nosh: Alta Via PizzeriaIn our first Neighborhood Nosh segment, Heather and David visit AVP, of Alta Via Pizzeria, in Bakery Square!

1 day ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: April 6, 2022 (Pt. 2)Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

1 day ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: April 6, 2022 (Pt. 1)Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

1 day ago

Something Good: PNC Park MakeoverPNC Park has gotten a makeover ahead of the new season!

2 days ago

Cooking Corner: Breakfast BuffetIn this week's Cooking Corner, Giant Eagle Chef Crystal Baldwin is making a delightful breakfast buffet!

2 days ago

Bringing Art To The Demolition DerbyPTL's Daisy Jade talks with artist Jason Sauer, the owner of Most Wanted Fine Art, and demolition derby driver Ty McClellend about bringing art to the Demolition Derby Expo!

2 days ago

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: April 5, 2022 (Pt. 2)Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori is examining more of your family heirlooms and treasures.

2 days ago

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: April 5, 2022 (Pt. 1)Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori is examining more of your family heirlooms and treasures.

2 days ago

Volunteers Asking 'What The Muck?' At Lake Elizabeth On North SidePTL's Mikey Hood visits Allegheny Commons Park on the North Side to lend a hand with other volunteers who are cleaning up Lake Elizabeth for the spring and summer seasons!

2 days ago