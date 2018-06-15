Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Resources Council will host two Hard-To-Recycle Collection Events during the month of June.

The first collection event will be held on Saturday, June 16, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., at Bethel Park High School.

There will be a second collection event on Saturday, June 30, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., at Quaker Valley High School in Leetsdale.

Individuals can dispose of cell phones, computer towers and peripheral equipment, microwave ovens, video game consoles and other items at no cost. There is a fee to drop off some items, including televisions, computer monitors, printers, CD’s and DVD’s.

