KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (3/1)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ron Smiley’s 7-day forecast!
Suspect Arrested After Nearly 6-Hour Standoff In AliquippaA suspect is in custody following a nearly six-hour long standoff in Aliquippa overnight; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.
PWSA Lifts Boil Water Advisory For Mt. Washington, Duquesne HeightsThe PWSA has lifted the Precautionary Flush and Boil Water Advisory for Mount Washington and Duquesne Heights following a major water main break earlier this week.
Police Arrest 2 In Monessen Drug RaidAn early morning drug raid in Monessen turned up a significant amount of heroin, stolen guns and landed two people to jail; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.
Police: Clairton Woman Shot While Answering DoorPolice are looking for suspects after a woman was shot through her front door overnight in Clariton; KDKA's Bob Allen reports.
KDKA News Update 3/1 11amKDKA's Lisa Washington and Ron Smiley have a news and weather update for Friday, March 1.
Duquesne Police Looking For Lost Puppy’s OwnerPolice are looking for the owner of an adorable lost puppy found wandering the streets of Duquesne. Matt Yurus reports.
KDKA News Update 3/1 10amKDKA's Lisa Washington and Ron Smiley have the latest news and weather for Friday, March 1.