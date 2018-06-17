Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MILLVALE (KDKA) — More than 2,000 Duquesne Light customers were without power for more than an hour Sunday night in the North Hills.

Customers began reporting the outages around 10 p.m.

Around 10:45 p.m., the Duquesne Light website said more than 1,000 customers in Millvale and more than 1,000 customers in Shaler were experiencing power outages.

A large number of customers in Moon Township were also experiencing outages. More than 400 customers had no power.

Around 11:50 p.m., power was restored to the majority of customers in Millvale and Moon Township, but more than 900 Shaler customers were still experiencing outages.

A list of current outages can be found on the Duquesne Light website here: duquesnelight.com/outages-safety/current-outages