NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — A 90-year-old woman died Sunday after a motor vehicle accident in New Kensington.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office says 90-year-old Olga Kocon, of Saxonburg, died at a local hospital just before 4 p.m. Sunday.

Kocon had been involved in a crash in the 100 block of Coxomb Hill Road in New Kensington around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

The cause of death has not yet been released.

No further details on the crash are available at this time.

Plum Police are investigating.

