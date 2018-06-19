Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a crash involving a van and a pickup truck sent both vehicles down an embankment and into a western Pennsylvania creek, killing both drivers.

Butler Township police say the eastbound van apparently went through a stop sign and collided with the southbound truck.

Police say both vehicles went through a guiderail, down an embankment and into the Little Connoquenessing Creek.

Police said 85-year-old Thomas Shaffer of Ellwood City and 66-year-old Glenn Davis Jr. of Harrisville were killed. The crash remains under investigation.

