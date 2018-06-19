BALTIMORE (CBS) — Dunkin’ Donuts is in hot water for a sign at one of its Baltimore restaurants.

The sign posted at the counter of the Dunkin on West 41st St. asked any customer who heard an employee shouting in a language other than English to report it to management.

Anyone who did so was eligible for a free coffee and pastry.

This sign is being displayed at a @dunkindonuts in Baltimore. General manager posted a sign asking customers to report employees not speaking English. Even offering a reward. #shocking pic.twitter.com/1kUr0lcYuY — Gillian Morley (@GillianMorley_) June 18, 2018

Dunkin’ Donuts released the following statement to WJZ – CBS Baltimore:

“Dunkin’ Donuts and our franchisees share the goal of creating a welcoming and hospitable environment for all guests. The franchise owner has informed us that the sign was posted by their general manager based on her own personal judgment to ensure those standards are being met. While her intent was to address a customer service and satisfaction issue, the franchisee determined her approach was inappropriate and confirmed the sign has been removed.”

The sign has been removed.