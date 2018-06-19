Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a violent home invasion in Elliott where a woman and her son were threatened and held at gunpoint.

According to the police report, the victim and her 5-year-old son returned to their home on Chartiers Avenue in Elliott and noticed that the living room at was ransacked. But before she could get out of the house to call 911, they were confronted by a man who came out of the kitchen with a silver handgun.

The intruder pointed the gun at the victim and her son and said, “Don’t make a sound or I’ll shoot you,” and ordered them to lie down on the floor.

The victim told investigators she saw two more men come from the kitchen wearing bandanas over their faces, but she was able to identify one of them as 25-year-old Terrence Harris. Apparently, she had a previous relationship with Harris

Police say the woman and her son were ordered into a bedroom while three men continued to ransack her house looking for money and other items to steal.

The victim said they were held hostage for one-hour with the gunmen making threats and pointing weapons at their heads.

Police say Harris and the other suspects stole $500, an X-Box and related equipment and three cell phones. Police have since issued a warrant for the arrest of Terrence Harris .