PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins and the Penguins Foundation will help award $200,000 in grants to build playgrounds in Allegheny County.

It’s part of a partnership with KaBOOM! and the Dr. Pepper-Snapple group.

To apply for a grant, groups need to submit their best idea on how to use the grant money by Aug. 10.

Winners will be announced in November.

To apply, visit this link.