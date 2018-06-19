Filed Under:Pennsylvania State Police, Police Body Cameras

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The Pennsylvania State Police says troopers are now wearing body cameras in a pilot program that’s to last through the end of 2018.

Acting Commissioner Robert Evanchick said Tuesday that patrol troopers in Troop B in Uniontown, Troop J in Avondale and Troop T in Somerset are trained and wearing the cameras on duty.

Evanchick says the program will help the department ensure it is prepared for wider use of the cameras.

The Pennsylvania State Police received a $52,000 federal grant to buy about 30 of the cameras. The department is using them under an interim policy that it is making public.

A 2017 Pennsylvania state law exempts police audio and video recordings from the state’s Right-to-Know Law, leaving the release of those records largely to the discretion of police.

  1. Deputy53 says:
    June 19, 2018 at 11:44 AM

    It’s about time the PA state police are forced to come up to the standards Florida Deputy’s have had to comply with for over 10 years.

