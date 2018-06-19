SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It was a big night for one of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ pitchers; it just wasn’t on the mound like you’d expect.

Instead, Steven Brault was in the spotlight during the pre-game ceremony.

That’s when he took off his glove and picked up the PNC Park microphone in order to sing the National Anthem for the crowd.

One of Brault’s passions is singing.

“I sing a lot,” Brault told KDKA in 2017. “I sing a lot when I’m shagging BP and stuff, especially.”

He’s the lead singer of a band, and plays during the offseason.

He has even performed the National Anthem before in the minor leagues, but Tuesday night was his Major League debut.

And from the standing ovation his teammates and the crowd gave him, it looks like he did a pretty good job.

