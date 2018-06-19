Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Subway restaurant on Liberty Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh has been hit with a consumer alert over a cockroach infestation.

The Allegheny County Health Department posted the alert on their website.

According to the Tribune Review, inspectors found cockroaches in several places including under the drink machine, radiators and in a cabinet under a sink.

One even scurried out of the door while a KDKA photographer was at the scene.

The owner of the store tells the Trib that the cockroach issue is being addressed.

Other violations named on the Health Department’s website include: “foods health at unsafe temperatures; lack of Certified Food Protection Manager.”

Inspectors will return to re-inspect the restaurant before the consumer alert is taken down.