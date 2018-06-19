SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a man was shot late Tuesday night in Wilkinsburg.

According to Allegheny County officials, the shooting was first reported just after 10:20 p.m. when 911 received several calls about gunfire in the area of Hunter Street and Glenn Avenue.

When police got to the scene, they found the victim and rushed him to the hospital, where he later died.

He has been identified as 28-year-old Deandre Bratcher.

There’s also no word on what prompted the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

