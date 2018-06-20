By Jessica Wasik Attending a local farmers’ market is a favorite weekend activity for many Pittsburghers. In addition to getting some fresh air, these markets provide the opportunity to support western Pennsylvania’s many farmers and small businesses working hard to bring everything from one-of-a-kind goods to organic produce to local customers. You’ll appreciate the constantly evolving inventory of seasonal fruits, garden fresh vegetables and fresh-cut flowers that fill the city streets and parking lots. Whether you’re looking for a fun weekend activity or wish to step outside the chain supermarkets and shop local, you can’t go wrong at these five farmers’ markets.

Market Square Farmers’ Market

Market Square

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

(412) 325-0165

downtownpittsburgh.com One of Pittsburgh’s most popular farmers’ markets is that which takes place in Market Square. More than 30 local vendors turn out each week to offer Pittsburghers with the best produce, organic dairy products, honey, fresh-squeezed juices, baked goods and plants. Make a day of it by enjoying countless prepared foods available for lunch and taking in the free afternoon concerts that highlight the region’s top performers. Check out the Market Square Farmers’ Market from May through late October right in bustling Market Square.

Beaver Farmers’ Market

4th Street and Market Street

Beaver, PA 15009

(724) 495-9618

facebook.com/BeaverCountyFarmersMarkets Charming downtown Beaver adds a rural vibe to its urban river location with its weekly farms’ market. Browse beautiful flowers, local produce, fresh baked goods, meat, prepared meals and honey from throughout western Pennsylvania. The Beaver Farmers’ Market is held every Saturday from May through November. Nearby parking lot and street parking within short walking distance to the market is available.

Shadyside Farmers’ Market

635 Filbert St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15232

www.thinkshadyside.com From June to September, the Liberty School parking lot located at Filbert Street and Ellsworth Avenue welcomes the Shadyside Farmers’ Market. Vendors will be on-site selling farm fresh fruits, a variety of vegetables, meats, eggs, flowers, honey and more. This will be the third season that the Shadyside Farmers’ Market is open and many vendors will return, including favorites like Pastamore, Simmons Farm, Pittsburgh Juice Company and Paws in the Sand Pet Treats. Market hours are late morning into early afternoon. Related: Best Farmers’ Markets Near Pittsburgh

Fox Chapel Farmers’ Market

583 Squaw Run Road East

Pittsburgh, PA 15238

www.shadysideacademy.org Locally grown produce mixes with the finest organic options and specialty eats at The Fox Chapel Farmers’ Market. Seasonal items are plentiful during the warmer months when western Pennsylvania farmers and vendors join together to sell their one-of-a-kind goods and produce. Browse an expansive selection of fruits and vegetables, jams, BBQ sauces, maple syrup, flowers and plants, jewelry and more. While you’re there, take a few minutes from shopping for a game of corn hole or to simply enjoy the live local entertainment. Visit the Fox Chapel Farmers’ Market location at the Shadyside Academy Far Fields.