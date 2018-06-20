Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP/CNN) – A former campaign manager for Donald Trump has created a stir by dismissing a story about a girl with Down syndrome with a sarcastic “Wah wah.”

Corey Lewandowski appeared Tuesday on Fox News Channel to discuss President Trump’s hard-line immigration policy, which has led to the practice of taking migrant children from parents charged with entering the country illegally.

Earlier Tuesday, a Mexican official said one of those children was a 10-year-old girl with Down syndrome.

When another Fox panelist mentioned that story, Lewandowski responded with “Wah wah.”

Then, Lewandowski refused to apologize for the remark when asked about it on Fox News Wednesday morning.

“An apology? I owe an apology to the children whose parents are putting them in a position that is forcing them to be separated. We owe an apology to Jamiel Shaw and Brian Terry and Kate Steinle’s family who have allowed those individuals to be killed by illegal aliens,” Lewandowski said. “The American people owe an apology to those people. When you cross the border illegally, you have committed a crime and there is accountability for committing crimes and there should be.”

Despite being fired from the Trump campaign in 2016, Lewandowski appears to have regained the president’s approval. During an April rally in Michigan, Trump called Lewandowski on stage and praised him for not being a “pushover” or a “patsy.”

