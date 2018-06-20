Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – This week, children’s advocates kicked off their campaign to get 40,000 signatures by Aug. 9 in order to get a referendum on the ballot.

The referendum is to raise taxes to create a children’s fund in Allegheny County.

If approved, the fund will be used primarily to boost early learning, after-school programs and nutritious meals for children in the county.

First, the campaign called “Our Kids. Our Commitment.” needs to convince voters that it’s worth paying a little extra in taxes.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto has said he supports the idea, but would rather it be for Pittsburgh first, and then expanded to all of Allegheny County if it’s successful.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald says he supports the mission, but does not want to use property taxes since Pennsylvania’s property tax is already one of the highest in the country.

If the organizers get enough signatures, then it will ultimately be up to the voters to decide.

For more information about the referendum and to find out where you can sign it, visit Kidsburgh’s website.