PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — U.S. Marshals are searching for a Central Pennsylvania man accused of threatening President Trump and other officials.
WNEP reports that Marshals are looking for 26-year-old Shawn Christy of McAdoo, Pennsylvania.
Authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Christy reportedly posted a social media post threatening to “put a bullet in the head of President Trump.”
The post has since been deleted.
Christy also posted about Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli.
WNEP also reports that this isn’t the first time Christy has been in trouble for making threats.
He and his father were sentenced to probation in 2012 for making hundreds of threatening phone calls to former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin and her attorney.
Police say if you see Christy to please call 911 or the U.S. Marshals at (484) 358-1974.
