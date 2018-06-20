SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The Philadelphia Zoo debuted a new baby giraffe on Tuesday. Baby Beau was born to Philadelphia Zoo’s giraffes Stella and Gus on Sunday, June 9.

This is the second offspring for Stella and Gus, who are also parents to 7-year-old Abigail, born at Philadelphia Zoo in July 2010. The calf will be on exhibit in the African Plains area at the Zoo.

Beau stands 5-feet-7-inches and weighs about 125 pounds.

Zoo officials say Beau will be separated from his father Gus for a lengthy period of time, as male giraffes do not care for newborns.

Their family makes up the only giraffes at the zoo.

