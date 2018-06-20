Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The Philadelphia Zoo debuted a new baby giraffe on Tuesday. Baby Beau was born to Philadelphia Zoo’s giraffes Stella and Gus on Sunday, June 9.

This is the second offspring for Stella and Gus, who are also parents to 7-year-old Abigail, born at Philadelphia Zoo in July 2010. The calf will be on exhibit in the African Plains area at the Zoo.

Meet baby Beau! We are so excited to welcome a new baby #giraffe boy, born to Stella and Gus on Sun 6/10. Standing at 5 feet 7 inches, Beau made his public debut today and is currently getting used to his home in African Plains! MEET BEAU: https://t.co/G7f8hvtQb3 pic.twitter.com/yND2xY1OYM — Philadelphia Zoo (@phillyzoo) June 19, 2018

Beau stands 5-feet-7-inches and weighs about 125 pounds.

Zoo officials say Beau will be separated from his father Gus for a lengthy period of time, as male giraffes do not care for newborns.

Their family makes up the only giraffes at the zoo.

(TM and © Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)