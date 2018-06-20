SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) – A 21-year-old man is dead after a shooting at a Braddock apartment building early Wednesday morning.

Allegheny County Detectives said the victim was shot in the head at a building on Talbot Avenue sometime before 1:30 a.m.

Photo Credit: KDKA-TV/Brian Smithmyer

An ambulance left the scene on Talbot Avenue without anyone in the back and detectives walked up and down the street and around the building for roughly three hours.

The Medical Examiner arrived just before 4:30 a.m., removed the body from the apartment, and left.

Police have not yet released a motive or information about a person-of-interest in the case.

The victim has been identified as Leryal Matthews.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Homicide Unit at (412)-473-1300 or by using the Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

