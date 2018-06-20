SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
By: Josh Taylor, KDKA-TV Sports

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates’ game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday night was postponed due to rain.

flooded pnc park 979771460 Heavy Rains Force Postponement Of Pirates Brewers Game At PNC Park

(Photo Credit: Justin Berl/Getty Images)

The game will be made up on Saturday, July 14. The teams will play a doubleheader on that day.

Earlier in the day, the team placed outfielder Corey Dickerson to the Family Medical Emergency Leave list. To take Dickerson’s place on the 25-man roster, outfielder/infielder Adam Frazier was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis.

“It’s a guy we know,” said manager Clint Hurdle about Frazier’s recall. “We’ve got right-handed bats. We wanted to add a left-handed bat and an infielder, so he’s a pretty good fit for those two criteria.”

pnc park rain tarp 979758584 Heavy Rains Force Postponement Of Pirates Brewers Game At PNC Park

(Photo Credit: Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Frazier hit .273 with three doubles and three walks in eight games with the Indians. He hit .237 with three home runs in 152 plate appearances with the Pirates before he was optioned to the minors on June 10.

“It’s a guy that’s played at this level,” Hurdle said. “The hits weren’t there. The battle in the box was getting better. He was fielding his position very well. He was showing up and he was getting reps.”

The Pirates begin a four-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks beginning Thursday night at PNC Park.

