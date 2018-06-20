With grilling season in full swing, Rania Harris stopped by PTL to show off two more delicious recipes!

Filet Mignon with Chimichurri Sauce



4 (6 ounce) beef tenderloin filets (about 2 inches thick)

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Chimichurri Sauce (to use as desired on filets)

Directions:

Sprinkle filets evenly with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Grill filets, covered with grill lid, over medium-high heat. Grill filets for 8 to 10 minutes. Turn filets over, and cook 5 more minutes or to desired degree of doneness. Remove from grill and let stand 5 minutes.

Serve with Chimichuri sauce. Garnish with a bit of chopped cilantro, if desired.

Chimichuri Sauce

1 cup coarsely chopped cilantro

1 cup coarsely chopped parsley

¼ cup coarsely chopped mint

3 garlic cloves, minced

4 shallots, minced

¼ cup red wine vinegar

Pinch of dried hot red pepper flakes

Pinch of dried oregano

Pinch of ground cumin

¾ cup olive oil

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Directions:

To make the Chimichuri sauce, put all the ingredients in a food processor and blend until well combined. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Drizzle the filets with the Chimichuri sauce. Serve.

Serves: 4

Korean Style Pork Chops

4 pork chops

1 tablespoon olive oil

¼ cup soy sauce

2 tablespoons honey

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon ginger, minced

2 teaspoon Sriracha sauce

Black pepper to taste

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

In a medium size bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, honey, garlic, ginger, sesame oil and sriracha sauce. Pour over the pork chops and let marinade for about 20 minutes.

Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add pork chops, without marinade, and cook for about 5 minutes for the first side, or until it gets a nice brownish color. Flip the pork chops and pour the remaining marinade over them. Cook another 5 minutes on this side.

Place the skillet in the oven to finish cooking the pork chops. Roast the chops for about 10 minutes or until they are completely cooked through.

Serves: 4