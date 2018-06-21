PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins road to another Stanley Cup has been released.

The 2018-19 full Pens schedule was released Thursday.

The Pens open with a three-game homestand that features the Washington Capitals, Las Vegas Golden Knights, and Montreal Canadiens.

The Penguins will play at home on Thanksgiving Eve. This year, the Pens will take on the Dallas Stars on Wednesday, November 21 at 7:00 PM. Another intriguing matchup, a visit from two-time defending NHL scoring champion Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers, will occur on Wednesday, February 13 at 8:00 PM.

Check out the full schedule here.