CANONSBURG (KDKA) — A nasty landslide is threatening homes in Washington County. The hillside has been deteriorating for a while, but this week, it got worse.

Now, the homeowners are now trying to figure out what’s next.

One home on Majestic Drive in North Strabane Township appears to be most threatened by a landslide. KDKA-TV’s Julie Grant went to the door and the homeowner respectfully declined to speak on camera, only saying the slide has been getting worse and Ryan Homes recently removed their back deck because of it.

Another neighbor said landslides have been an ongoing problem in several spots in the Majestic Hills Development.

“There have been landslides on both slopes. That is the north slope and that’s been the worst one. They’ve been working on that slope on and off for a few years now,” said Robert Saporito.

He also said the homeowners’ association has been meeting about it, and they have involved the builder, the developer, and the township. Yet, still no solution.

“It doesn’t seem like anybody wants to accept responsibility,” said Saporito.

Saporito said it has him wondering whether the 200-home community was properly developed, adhering to all the proper codes. He also worries about his own home.

“There’s a huge drop behind my neighbor’s house mostly. And the one over there looked like that not too long ago,” said Saporito.

There were some workers at the big landslide Wednesday making repairs.

“Ryan Homes is going to put them up in a hotel starting tonight,” said Saporito.

We are told the homes were built and developed by Ryan Homes and JND Properties. We also understand that no lawsuits that have been filed relating to this issue.