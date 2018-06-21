Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than 2.5 million children are injured in accidents across the country each summer.

So, the consumer group, World Against Toys Causing Harm (W.A.T.C.H.), unveiled its list of toys they say parents should avoid.

The event took place at Franciscan Children’s Hospital in Boston.

Warm weather toys that could present hazards to children were highlighted, like toys that propel objects.

The group says a little care can prevent a major catastrophe.

“We urge parents to be vigilant and proactive in creating a safe home environment, and to review carefully every toy, every game and every activity they choose to bring into their homes with an educated eye,” said Dr. Jane O’Brien, of Franciscan Children’s Hospital.

For the full list of toys, visit this link.