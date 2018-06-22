WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Vice President Mike Pence will visit Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Pence will be in town to participate in an event for Republican Congressman Keith Rothfus.

The Rothfus Victory Committee event at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel at the Pittsburgh Airport in Moon Township is scheduled to begin around noon.

Both Pence and Rothfus will be making remarks.

After the Rothfus event, Pence will travel to Myrtle Beach to participate in an event for Governor Henry McMaster.

