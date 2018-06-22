WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Peaches the duck has returned to a Glenshaw office building to lay her eggs.

Peaches first made her nest outside the office building on Saxonburg Boulevard two years ago.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Britton

Photo Credit: Jeremy Britton

Jeremy Britton and Brad Ummer from FlipSideMedia thought it would be cool to build a camera and stream the nest which is actually right near the front door of the office building.

The nest camera allows the entire office building to keep an eye on “Peaches” and her ducklings.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Britton

Photo Credit: Jeremy Britton

After the ducklings hatch, they’re off to the stream behind the building.

