Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A former Pittsburgh Post-Gazette editorial cartoonist who says he was fired because of his anti-Donald Trump drawings has found a new home for his work in Pittsburgh.

A new alternative weekly, the Pittsburgh Current, said Thursday it had reached an agreement with Rob Rogers‘ syndication group to begin running his cartoons.

Rogers had worked for the Post-Gazette for 25 years before he was fired in mid-June after the paper had rejected many of his cartoons or ideas for cartoons in recent months.

The newspaper’s leaders have said the dispute stemmed from a disagreement over the editing process. The paper’s newly appointed editorial director said Rogers wanted to be “sole arbiter” of his work.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)