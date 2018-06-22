WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
MUNHALL, Pa. (KDKA) — A 19-year-old woman was killed and three other teenagers were wounded in an apparent drive-by shooting early Friday morning in Munhall.

Police were called to the 1300 block of Margaret Street around 2:15 a.m. for a report of a shooting in the area.

margaretstshooting Teenager Killed, 3 Others Wounded In Munhall Shooting

Credit: KDKA-TV

When they arrived, they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. A 19-year-old female was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office has identified the victim as Jazmere Brianna Custis, of Homestead.

jazmere brianna custis Teenager Killed, 3 Others Wounded In Munhall Shooting

(Photo Credit: STK Embrace Life/Facebook)

An 18-year old female suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. One 17-year-old male suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and another 17-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

All three were transported to a local hospital and were last listed in stable condition.

Police believe the victims’ vehicle stopped to let one of the occupants get out when another vehicle pulled up and opened fire.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477). Callers can remain anonymous.

