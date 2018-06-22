Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MUNHALL, Pa. (KDKA) — A 19-year-old woman was killed and three other teenagers were wounded in an apparent drive-by shooting early Friday morning in Munhall.

Police were called to the 1300 block of Margaret Street around 2:15 a.m. for a report of a shooting in the area.

When they arrived, they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. A 19-year-old female was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office has identified the victim as Jazmere Brianna Custis, of Homestead.

An 18-year old female suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. One 17-year-old male suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and another 17-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

All three were transported to a local hospital and were last listed in stable condition.

#BREAKING: A neighbor just let me go through his security footage because his camera points directly towards Margaret Street in #Munhall. We spotted a car fly down the street and then a police car pulled up shortly after. The car targeted in the fatal driveby is off camera @KDKA pic.twitter.com/XK1afvV7rg — Meghan Schiller (@MeghanKDKA) June 22, 2018

Police believe the victims’ vehicle stopped to let one of the occupants get out when another vehicle pulled up and opened fire.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477). Callers can remain anonymous.

