Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a train in Jeannette late Friday night.

According to Norfolk Southern officials, a man was reportedly walking along railroad tracks in the area around 11:50 p.m. The man had his back to the train as it came down the tracks.

Officials say the train crew sounded the train’s horn to try to warn the man and turned on emergency braking to try to stop the train, but the pedestrian was struck and killed.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Officials say Norfolk Southern personnel assisted law enforcement officers with their investigation.

The train consisted of three locomotives and 130 empty coal hopper cars. It was traveling from Enola, Pa., to Shire Oaks, Pa.

Norfolk Southern officials want to remind the public that walking on railroad tracks is extremely dangerous and illegal, and pedestrians on the tracks can be arrested for trespassing if they are in an area that is not designated as a pedestrian crossing.