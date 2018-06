Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire on the 1500 block of Packer Street in McKeesport early Saturday morning.

The vacant house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived between 4 and 5 a.m.

There were no reported injuries or damage to neighboring houses. There is no word on what sparked the fire.

Firefighters from Glassport, White Oak and West Mifflin assisted.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details