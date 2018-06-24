Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Downed trees caused problems for a lot of Duquesne Light customers over the weekend.

On Saturday night, a tree on Browns Hill Road knocked out service to more than 2,000 customers in Squirrel Hill for at least two hours.

A tree brought down wires in the Pleasant Hills area Sunday afternoon, knocking out power to almost 800 customers around 4 p.m. Several businesses in the Southland shopping plaza were among those without power. Service was restored in the area around 6:30 p.m.

Another tree came down on Hilltop Avenue in Collier Township, knocking power out to 1,610 customers around 6:30 p.m. Crews were working to reroute power and remotely restore service to about half of affected customers. Those customers should have service back around 8 p.m. There’s no estimated restoration time for the other half of the customers without service.

You can find a list of current outages on Duquesne Light’s website.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details