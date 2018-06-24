Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SHARPSBURG (KDKA) — Family and friends gathered Sunday to remember a 2-year-old boy who died in a tragic accident earlier this month.

“I have no doubt that Roland is in the presence of Jesus right now, as much as we miss him and it breaks our hearts,” Pastor Russ Horne, of Sharpsburg Family Worship Center, said.

Horne offered words of comfort to family and friends mourning a terrible loss.

Two-year-old Roland Williams Jr. died earlier this month after he fell accidentally from a third-story window on Church Street in Sharpsburg.

Family and neighbors gathered in the same spot to pray and share memories.

“I still remember my baby lying there. I remember picking him up off the ground. I remember laying him there, lifting up his chin, helping him to breathe good,” Roland’s mother, Briana Edwards, said.

Even though he was only 2 years old, Roland’s death will always impact others.

“Roland, through his tragic passing, saved four lives. He was an organ donor. That makes him a little hero in my eyes,” Horne said.

“It’s part of what keeps me going. It keeps me going, knowing that he saved four lives — two adults and two kids,” Edwards said. “It makes me feel good that he lived on through them.”

The ceremony ended with prayers to give the family the hope and courage they need to get through this tragedy.