Buckeye, Ariz. (CBS Local)- What should’ve been a relaxing day at the pool turned into a nightmare for an Arizona family when they discovered multiple rattlesnakes hidden inside a pool noodle.

The City of Buckeye Fire Department told the full story in a Facebook post on Saturday, using it as a warning for other residents in the area to be aware that their flotation devices may double as a home for the dangerous creatures.

After recounting the story of the snakes being found inside of the pool noodles and warning citizens to watch where they are storing theirs, the Fire Department stated that there have also been reports of snakes laying eggs inside pool noodles before.

“After some research, we found that there have been reports of snakes (NOT RATTLESNAKES-they do not lay eggs) actually laying their eggs inside the pool noodle itself or around pool noodles that have been left outdoors near bushes or block fences. If you come into contact with a rattlesnake, or any other type of snake, stay calm. One of the worst things you can do when coming across a rattlesnake is to start panicking. Snakes rely on vibrations in the ground to determine where you are. If you start moving fast and abruptly, you’ll only scare the snake more.”

Lesson to take away: maybe think about storing your pool noodles inside, off the ground somewhere.