UNITY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police in Westmoreland County shifted their search for a missing woman to a Unity Township cemetery Monday morning.

Cassandra Gross, of Latrobe, spoke to her mother on the phone around 3:30 p.m. on April 7. The 51-year-old hasn’t been seen or heard from since then.

Her car was found, burned, by some railroad tracks in Unity Township a few days after she disappeared, and her dog was discovered running alone along Route 30 outside of Latrobe.

One person state police investigators have concentrated their efforts on is Thomas Stanko. According to family, Stanko was the missing woman’s former boyfriend. Neighbors and family say Stanko was both physically and emotionally abusive to Gross.

Crews arrived early Monday morning to begin searching the grounds of Unity Cemetery near Stanko’s mother’s home off of White Fence Lane. Police and search teams have previously looked around the property surrounding Stanko’s mother’s home.

Search crews on the property of Unity Cemetery In Unity Township. Sources confirm they’re looking for the body of missing Latrobe woman Cassandra gross. pic.twitter.com/Rn6pLPKcCY — Ross Guidotti (@RossGuidotti) June 25, 2018

Stanko had a status conference hearing in the Westmoreland County Courthouse on Monday morning regarding assault charges that he faces that have yet to be adjudicated. Stanko, meanwhile, remains in the Westmoreland County Jail, held on parole violations.

Stanko, through his attorney, has repeatedly said he does not know about Gross’s whereabouts and wants to know what happened to her.

Gross’s mother told KDKA-TV’s Ross Guidotti shortly after her daughter’s disappearance that she believes her daughter is dead and Stanko murdered her.

