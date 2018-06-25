Representatives from Fresh Thyme Farmers Market stopped by PTL to cook up a delicious chicken burger recipe!
Chicken Burger
• Non-stick cooking spray
• 1 green apple
• 2 lbs. Fresh Thyme ground chicken
• 1 shallot, finely chopped
• 1 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme Dijon mustard
• Fresh Thyme fine sea salt and ground black pepper to taste
• 6 Fresh Thyme hamburger buns
• Arugula leaves
• Thinly sliced heirloom or beefsteak tomato
• Thinly sliced red onion
• 1 recipe Cherry Tomato Aioli
TOTAL TIME 36 minutes – MAKES: 6 burgers
1. Prepare a charcoal or gas grill for direct cooking over medium-high heat. Coat grate with cooking spray.
2. Grate apple to the core. Wrap shredded apple in a clean kitchen towel and squeeze to remove excess juice.
3. In a large bowl, stir together apple, chicken, shallot, mustard, salt, and pepper until well combined. Shape into six ¾-inch-thick patties, about 6 oz. each and refrigerate, covered, 30 minutes. Prepare Cherry Tomato Aioli.
4. Grill patties 12 to 14 minutes or until cooked through and no longer pink (165°F), turning once halfway through. During the last 2 minutes of grilling, place buns cut sides down to toast. Remove food from grill and let patties rest for 5 minutes.
5. To serve chicken burgers, spread Cherry Tomato Aioli on bun bottoms and layer with patties, arugula, tomato slices, and onion. Add bun tops.
Cherry Tomato Aioli:
In a blender, combine
1 cup mayonnaise, ¼ cup cherry tomatoes,
1 Tbsp. tomato paste, 1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice,
2 tsp. minced garlic until smooth.
Season to taste.
Each burger contains: 626 calories, 42 g fat,
8 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat, 146 mg cholesterol,
698 mg sodium, 31 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 9 g sugar,
32 g protein. Daily values: 10% vitamin A, 11% vitamin
C, 7% calcium, 18% iron.