MONESSEN (KDKA) – Police are investigating an early Monday morning fatal shooting in Westmoreland County.

According to police, the incident happened inside a home in the 1200 block of Summit Avenue around 1 a.m.

The coroner was called to the scene around 3:30 a.m.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

#BREAKING: The death in Monessen is a homicide. They aren’t releasing suspect or victim information just yet. @KDKA — Meghan Schiller (@MeghanKDKA) June 25, 2018

Neighbors said the home’s residents had only been living there for a few weeks.

Police are expected to release more details today.

