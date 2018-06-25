WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
MONESSEN (KDKA) – Police are investigating an early Monday morning fatal shooting in Westmoreland County.

According to police, the incident happened inside a home in the 1200 block of Summit Avenue around 1 a.m.

The coroner was called to the scene around 3:30 a.m.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

Neighbors said the home’s residents had only been living there for a few weeks.

Police are expected to release more details today.

