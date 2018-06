Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MONESSEN (KDKA) — Emergency crews have been called to the scene of a building collapse in Monessen.

According to Westmoreland County 911 dispatchers, the collapse was first reported just before 5 p.m. in the 300 block of Schoonmaker Avenue.

No injuries have been reported, and officials say the building may be abandoned.

The view from NewsChopper 2 shows the building in a wooded area.

