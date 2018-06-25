Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins re-signed two forwards and one defenseman on Monday.

According to the Penguins’ official website, the Penguins re-signed Dominik Simon and Daniel Sprong to two-year deals.

Both of the deals carry a salary cap hit of $750,000.

Simon recorded four goals and eight assists in 33 games with the Penguins this season. The 23-year-old also added three assists in eight playoff games.

Meanwhile, Sprong racked up 32 goals and 65 points in the AHL this season. He now holds the team record for most goals scored by a rookie.

The Penguins also re-signed defenseman Kevin Czuczman to a one-year, two-way deal, which carries a salary cap hit of $650,000 at the NHL Level.