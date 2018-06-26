Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LIGONIER (KDKA) — Ligonier business owners say they’re not getting the traffic they used to because of road construction in the area.

The old saying goes, “Perception is reality.” Apparently, for many shoppers and tourists, the perception is that Ligonier is a mess.

“You come into town and you see this big sign that says road closed and the diamond is all torn up,” Ligonier Tavern owner Peter McKay said. “You think automatically, I don’t wanna deal with this.”

Problems, real or imagined, that “stay away” mindset is hurting many shops and restaurants in Ligonier.

“It’s definitely decreased a little bit,” McKay said.

“I have noticed a decrease. I’m hoping with the nice weather that it will pick up,” Ligonier resident Rev. David Kenyon said.

Part of Main Street is closed due to the renovation of the diamond in the center of town, but city planners tell KDKA-TV they saw this coming and made adjustments.

“It’s just little diversions,” McKay said. “There’s really no hassle getting in and out of town.”

One thing that hasn’t helped matters is a very wet spring, but in an effort to get people in and around Ligonier, they don’t want you to worry about the orange signs; they want you to think about the green you’ll be saving.

“There’s so many specials. Every store is offering discounts. We do some discounts here,” Joyce Scalzo-Monticue at the Ligonier Tavern said.

Ligonier’s road closures will likely be around until early fall. Until then, merchants and residents say, don’t believe everything you hear about Ligonier.

“Ligonier is open for business,” Scott Haines, executive director of the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, said.

“Don’t worry about the big orange signs. They mean nothing,” McKay said.