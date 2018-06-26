Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Heinz Field management is issuing a stadium policies reminder to fans attending Saturday’s Luke Bryan concert.

Parking lots on the North Shore open at 1 p.m. All fans who enter the North Shore lots must have a ticket to the concert, and all concertgoers who park in the North Shore lots must enter Heinz Field by 7 p.m.

Fans who plan to tailgate before the concert will receive trash and recycling bags in order to help tailgaters properly dispose of their garbage.

Solicitation, food and alcohol sales, glass containers, tents, personal port-a-johns, furniture besides folding lawn chairs and tables, and oversized vehicles are prohibited.

The NFL’s clear bag policy is also in effect for the concert. Visit heinzfield.com/bagpolicy for more information.

The following items are also banned from the stadium: selfie sticks, coolers, thermoses, backpacks, large purses, cans, glass bottles, flasks, alcoholic beverages, laser pointers, noisemakers, strollers, video and movie cameras, tripods, audio recording equipment, weapons and any other items deemed dangerous and/or inappropriate.

Gates open at 4 p.m. and the concert starts at 5 p.m. Concertgoers with floor tickets can only enter through Gate 6.

Cars must be out of the parking areas no later than one hour after the concert ends.

Cash parking in the North Shore lots cost $50 or more. Parking at Blue 10, Red 5 and Gold 1 garages costs between $35 and $50.

Heinz Field management reminds concertgoers that they also have the option to park downtown and ride the T for less than $10.

Public parking is available at the West General Robinson and North Shore garages, as well as downtown garages and Station Square. The majority of the downtown Pittsburgh Parking Authority Lots will have a rate of $10 for event day parking.

Any boaters who plan to be on the river during the concert are reminded that special Coast Guard regulations will be in place from June 29 through July 1. More information can be found here.