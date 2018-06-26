Filed Under:East Pittsburgh, John Shumway, Landslide, Local TV, PennDOT, Route 30

EAST PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A portion of Route 30 that was destroyed by a landslide earlier this year could re-open by the end of the week.

The area of the slide has been filled and the road has been rebuilt and repaved.

Additionally, construction of the wall at the base of the hillside is well underway.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

PennDOT is now hoping to re-open the road to traffic in the next few days.

That will be welcome news to the thousands of drivers a day that have been forced to detour.

Two homes and two apartment buildings were also demolished as a result of the landslide.

PennDOT has been working with residents who were displaced by the landslide.

