PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some cheesy ’90s snacks will return to shelves this summer.

Kraft Heinz announced Tuesday that Planters’ Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls are making a comeback.

In a release, the company says since they stopped making Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls twelve years ago, they’ve received letters and noticed online petitions asking the company to bring them back.

Melanie Huet, head of brand building at Planters, said the snacks will have “the same delicious taste, airty texture and fluorescent color you know and love.”

Both snacks will be sold at a suggested retail price of $1.99 in stores nationwide starting in July.

Kraft Heinz says Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls will be available for “a limited time,” but they do not say exactly how long they’ll be on sale.